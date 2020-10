Spread the love













(airlive.net) – An Embraer ERJ-145 overran the runway upon landing on Grand Bahama.

American Eagle Embraer ERJ-145LR (reg. N674RJ) was operating flight #AA4194 from Miami when it overran the runway 06 after landing in Freeport, Bahamas.

All 25 passengers and crew are were not injured.