BREAKING: AG confirms four in custody for alleged murder of Bruce Greenaway

Attorney General Steadroy Benjamin has confirmed that four people are presently in police custody regarding the alleged killing of Falmouth father-of-two Bruce Greenaway.

“I am aware that there are four persons presently being detained by the police,” he told Observer. “I am not sure whether or not the charges have in fact been laid.”

He said however that “charges will be laid…but that of course is for the police to do.”

The AG also sought to assure the public that police are working diligently on the matter.

“As I made it clear to all Antiguans and Barbudans – and I want to repeat myself – the police are an extremely professional institution. They investigate matters impartially and fairly and once there is evidence upon which they can act, they will do the appropriate and correct thing,” Benjamin added.

Greenaway, 43, is said to have been seen in the presence of Defense Force soldiers on the last day he was seen alive in April, apparently after breaking curfew restrictions. His body was found near Indian Creek on April 13. An autopsy has since revealed he was beaten and strangled.

According to sources, three Defence Force officers and one police officer are being questioned in relation to his death.