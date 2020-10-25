BREAKING: 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda

Spread the love













The most recent reports received by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment from the Mount St. John’s Medical Center (MSJMC) and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) have revealed two new laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda as of Friday 23rd October 2020 at 6pm.

Subsequent to the publication of the dashboard on Friday 23rd October 2020 with the cut off time of 6pm, seven samples were processed at the Mount St. John’s Medical Center’s Laboratory which increased the pending results from thirteen to twenty.

All seven samples processed by MSJMC yielded negative results and are reflected in the total samples taken and total tested columns of the dashboard.

Of the thirteen samples processed by CARPHA, eleven were negative and two positive.

Meanwhile, one new recovered case has been recorded bringing that total to one hundred and eight.

Consequently, the total number of persons with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is one hundred and twenty-four (124) with thirteen (13) active cases.

The dashboard has been updated to reflect these changes.