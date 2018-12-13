Break-ins, thefts keep lawmen busy this week

A series of break-ins, thefts and attempted breakins kept the police busy during the 24-hour period from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. yesterday, with nine such reports to law enforcement stations across the country.

Well-placed police sources told OBSERVER media that this is becoming a cause for concern, because it is occurring more frequently as the year winds down. One of the places broken into was the Stapleton Lane office of well-known paediatrician Dr. Arlene Sorhaindo. While the thief or thieves had not been caught as of last evening, the medical practitioner reported to police that someone apparently broke into the business place by ripping out part of a wooden wall and door.

The offender(s) ransacked the receptionist’s desk and other areas, and stole two lenses valued at US$1,200. Shemieque Martin’s home at Whenner Road was targeted some time between 3:34 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Thieves ripped out one of the windows at the house and stole eight Fruitof-the-Loom boxers worth US $20, four caps worth US $30 each, and two bottles of men’s cologne costing EC $300.

Similarly, in this case, no one has been arrested for the offence and none of the items have been recovered. In another case, the police had two 15-year-old male larceny suspects in custody up to yesterday. It is alleged they stole a Samsung Galaxy S9 valued at $2,850, and one Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro cell phone valued at $499 from RadioShack on Market Street. T

he two smartphones were on display in a showcase inside the store when the two teens entered and mingled with a crowd of other customers. When the crowd dwindled, one of the employees observed the phones were missing, along with the boxes on which they were placed. Investigations led lawmen to the two suspects, who cannot be named because they are juveniles. Junie James of Cashew Hill was also a victim of thieves who made off with his bicycle.

He told police he parked his black 26-speed pedal cycle in the parking lot at the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. When he returned it was gone. The bicycle is said to be worth $800, and as of Wednesday afternoon investigators had made no progress in solving the case. There were two other break-ins where the victims reported that nothing of significance was taken. In one case, $40 in coins was stolen and, in the other, a safe with no valuables was taken.