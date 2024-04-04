Brawl stops First Division clash while Farm make progress in Second Division promotion race

By Neto Baptiste

A match between frontrunners Five Islands FC and promotion hopefuls Jennings United FC ended prematurely following an alleged brawl between players and fans of both teams when they clashed in the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) First Division on Tuesday at Jennings.

Reports are that, with Five Islands leading the contest one-nil, play was halted in the 85th minute when fans of both teams invaded the field after Five Islands’ Jamal Joseph and Jennings’ Shaquille Samuel got into a fist fight.

Sources said that Joseph was brought down by Samuel during a promising attack on goal, after which Joseph retaliated by striking the Jennings player in the face. In response, Samuel fought back which drew involvement by other players and spectators.

Video of the incident obtained by Observer media showed players and spectators kicking and punching each other, while a metal chair had to be wrestled from one player. The matter will be referred to the FA’s disciplinary committee.

Janathan Forde had given Five Islands a one-nil advantage in the 84th minute which could see them onto 40 points from 15 matches pending the anticipated disciplinary committee hearing.

Also, in the First Division, Attacking Saints edged Liberta Blackhawks 3-2 as they move to 27 points from 15 showings and into the top five on the 11-team standings.

Kerron McKenzie led the way for Saints with a brace, netting in minutes 38 and 80 while Joshua Samuel had given the All Saints men a one-nil advantage in the 10th minute. Jaden Joseph (37) and Makhai Browne (60) both scored once for Blackhawks. Attacking Saints’ Carlos Tittle was red-carded in minute 85 for ‘using offensive, insulting and abusive language and or gesture’.

There was victory as well for Police who beat Fort Road 2-0. Javere Joseph (31) and Renato Archibald (66), were on target for the lawmen as they move to 30 points form 15 showings. Fort Road remains third from bottom on the standings with 10 points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, in the Second Division, promotion hopefuls Sea View Farm beat Belmont FC 2-0 as they move into the number two position on the 20-team standings with 35 points from 15 showings, four points behind leaders Freeman’s Village Scorpions.

Jayden Browne and Rhezal Gomes each scored once for Sea View Farm in the crucial victory.

The match scheduled between Blackburn Palace and ABAYA FC did not materialise as ABAYA could not field a team.