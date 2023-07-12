Braves claim third win of Division One competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Braves Basketball won their third game in the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division One competition when, on Monday, they beat All Saints Slam 79-65 in the night’s lone contest at the JSC basketball complex.

The former champions dominated three t of the four quarters’ contest, claiming the first quarter 20-17 before Slam rebounded to win the second quarter 26-21. Braves then outscored Slam 20-13 in the third quarter before taking the fourth and final quarter 18-9.

Braves Basketball team

Tamraj Stuart led the scoring for Braves with 15 points while snatching 10 rebounds. Jevon Andrew added 14 points off the bench while Shaheim Omarde and Rhonde Davis each sank 12 points.

Adissa Harris was the top performer for Slam with 17 points. Harris also had nine assists. There were contributions of 11 and 10 points from Javid Joseph and Kim Casey respectively. Ezekiel Francois picked up nine points and 13 rebounds, while John Rolland Jr had nine points and 12 rebounds off the bench.