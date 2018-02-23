Brathwaite hundred puts Pride back in final

New Story

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite finally struck form with a patient hundred as title-holders Barbados Pride made light work of Kent Spitfires to surge into the final of the Regional Super50 here late Wednesday night.

Opting for first knock in the opening day/night semi-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Pride emerged from a slow start to rally to 263 for three off their 50 overs.

They were anchored by Brathwaite’s unbeaten 105 from 136 deliveries but propelled by an aggressive 81 off 73 balls from the fluent Roston Chase.

Left-handed opener Omar Phillips weighed in with a breezy 62, his maiden regional one-day half-century.

In reply, Kent were forced to navigate a series of rain interruptions, leaving them with a revised target of 230 off 43 overs. However, that proved a mountain to climb and they ended on 216 for eight and with a 13-run defeat under Duckworth/Lewis.

Sean Dickson top-scored with 51 – his second successive half-century – while Adam Rouse struck 45 and Calum Haggett, 31.

Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr (2-45) and left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes (2-49) made key strikes while Brathwaite produced a stingy 10-over spell which cost just 37 runs and kept the English county in check.

Without a half-century in his previous eight innings in the tournament, the right-handed Brathwaite chose the ideal time to find his touch, stroking eight fours and two sixes in a typically measured knock.

His first fifty required 84 deliveries but he quickened the pace to reach three figures off a further 47 balls, to record his third List A hundred. (CMC)