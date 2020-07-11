Brathwaite & Dowrich punish hosts as Windies take charge of first Test

Windies batsman Kraigg Brathwaite plays a shot during his knock of 65 off 125 deliveries.

Spread the love













England are under huge pressure in the first Test after West Indies took a first-innings lead of 114 on day three in Southampton.

From 57-1 overnight, the Windies were eventually bowled out for 318, with Kraigg Brathwaite making 65, Shane Dowrich 61, and Roston Chase 47.

In doing so, they took advantage of improved batting conditions under sunny skies at the empty ground, but also put England’s 204 all out into context.

The home side at least battled through a tough 40-minute spell to start their second innings as openers Rory Burns and Dom Sibley reached 15-0, a deficit of 99.

Without a crowd to lift them, England’s bowlers struggled at times.

Stand-in captain Ben Stokes provided inspiration with 4-49, James Anderson nagged away for 3-62 and off-spinner Dom Bess impressed in taking 2-51, but the extra pace of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood did not make an impact.

That will only fuel the debate over the decision to drop Stuart Broad, who candidly spoke of being “angry, frustrated and gutted” to be left out.

However, England are behind in this match because they did not get enough runs after choosing to bat first in grey and damp conditions.

They must put in an improved batting display on Saturday in order to set West Indies a testing target to chase on a pitch that is likely to deteriorate. (BBC Sport)