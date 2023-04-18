Bramble files to appeal decision on ‘no case’ submission

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Social media personality Washington Bramble is making another attempt to have her court case thrown out.

Bramble has been on trial for a few weeks for alleged untoward statements made about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Facebook.

The statements were said to have been made for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity towards the head of the magistracy.

Last month the prosecution rested its case and Bramble was due to go on her defence, but she instead filed a ‘no case’ submission which yielded a somewhat positive result last week.

Magistrate Dane Hamilton Jnr ruled that there is not enough evidence to satisfy the charges related to causing enmity and intimidation.

He, however, ruled that Bramble does have a case to answer for causing hatred and insult, but the defendant was not pleased with the decision and made it abundantly clear that she intended to appeal.

She was advised to see the case through and then appeal afterwards if she was not satisfied with the final decision, but when Bramble appeared in court yesterday, she came with a document in hand.

The defendant had made an application to the Court of Appeal that very morning to have the higher court overrule the decision on the ‘no case’ submission.

She cited the reasons for her appeal saying that “the decision is unreasonable or cannot be supported having regard to the evidence”, that “illegal evidence was admitted by the court and that there is not sufficient legal evidence to sustain the decision after rejecting such illegal evidence”, and “the decision is erroneous on a point of law”.

However, the prosecution intends to challenge the defendant’s application.

Submissions will therefore be filed and the parties will return to court on Wednesday.