Bramble files ‘no case’ submission, magistrate to give decision next month

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

After almost a three-week trial, social media personality Washington Bramble has submitted a ‘no case’ submission to have her court case thrown out.

The transgender woman is accused of making statements on Facebook about Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh for the purpose of insulting, intimidating, causing hatred, and causing enmity, all of which she denies.

Throughout her trial she questioned the evidence being put forward by the prosecution-screenshots sent from one of the court’s clerks to another.

She argued on many occasions that the evidence was merely hearsay and claimed that some witnesses falsified the screenshots and other evidence for the head of the magistracy who she claims has a “vendetta” against her.

Bramble, in her submission, said she believes that the evidence put forward by the more than five witnesses “did not meet the bar required under the Electronic Evidence Act” as there was no “digital forensic evidence…required to prove the origin of the Facebook posts in question”.

She said the complainant’s evidence did not show that she committed the acts she is charged with.

Bramble also put forward that a fiat from the DPP was not “properly obtained”.

“A general authorisation letter signed by the former DPP, Anthony Armstrong, was shown, but it did not specify which matter it relates to, considering that the defendant has two matters before the court,” she continued in the written submission.

The defendant also took issue with the charges themselves saying that they were not properly laid out and that the prosecution did not indicate which of the two posts each charge referred to.

Moreover, she claimed that if she had not brought it to the court’s attention, the trial would have gone on without her officially entering a plea.

The prosecution will respond to Bramble’s arguments in writing and Magistrate Dane Hamilton will rule on April 14.