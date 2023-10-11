Bramble appears before High Court over ‘insulting’ Facebook posts 

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

Transgender social media personality Washington Bramble appeared before a High Court judge yesterday for the first time in a case where she is accused of insulting Chief Health Inspector Sharon Martin online.

Immediately as she entered the court room, the defendant indicated that she intended to represent herself and will be making several applications.

Bramble is said to have uploaded a video and made insulting posts on Facebook about Martin on February 8 and 9 last year.

The defendant allegedly created the first post after health inspectors visited her home in response to a neighbour’s report to the Central Board of Health that Bramble had thrown faeces onto their property.

The next day the accused reportedly posted another message directed at the Chief Health Inspector.

The Hatton resident officially received her case file yesterday and was told that on the next occasion, October 30, she will be arraigned and also get an opportunity to make applications.

Bramble told Observer that she intends to ask for the matter to be discontinued on the grounds that it “was corrupted from day one, since [suspended Chief Magistrate] Joanne Walsh was the DPP when the matter started”.

The defendant and Walsh currently have an ongoing legal matter in the Magistrate’s Court. Their relationship appears to have been marked by animosity for several years.

Bramble also believes that Magistrate Conliffe Clarke “improperly committed the matter to High Court; the matter is a summary matter”.

In addition, Bramble said that “there is no VC [virtual complainant]. Sharon Martin never showed up to court and does not wish to pursue the bogus matter”.