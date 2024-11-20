Brace for days as Clare Hall wallop Jennings

- Advertisement -

The Cool and Smooth Joma Ministry of Sports Under-16 School League produced an exciting day of football on Monday, featuring three goal-filled matches and a default victory.

A total of four braces were scored in the match between the Clare Hall Secondary School and the Jennings Secondary School, which saw the former winning 8-0. The scorers were Robert Jeffrey (16th and 20th), Jayden Martin (37th and 61st), Tajai Wright (26th and 49th) and Tevon Henderson (41st and 47th).

The defending Champions Princess Margaret School (PMS) were excellent on the day with a commanding 4-0 victory over St Mary’s Secondary School (SMSS). National Under 14 player Mario Lewis opened the scoring in the 21st minute, followed by Roshan Samuel’s strike at the half-hour mark. Shamar Walters extended the lead in the 40th minute before Malik Samuel completed the rout.

In the day’s most thrilling encounter, Irene B Williams School (IBWS) edged Antigua Grammar School (AGS) in a seven-goal thriller, winning 4-3. AGS took an early lead through Jaden Johnson in the 14th minute, but IBWS quickly responded with Malik Peltier equalising a minute later. Chase Joseph restored AGS’s lead in the 19th minute, setting up an exciting back-and-forth battle.

Shamar Anthony turned the game on its head for IBWS with two goals in quick succession (33rd and 37th minutes), before Lon Johashen levelled for AGS at 3-3 in the 40th minute. The decisive moment came in the 56th minute when the in-form Najae Morton netted the winner for IBWS. The St. Joseph’s Academy was awarded three points after Glanvilles Secondary School defaulted.