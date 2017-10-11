BPM seeks U.N. secretary general’s intervention

October 11, 2017 OBSERVER media The Big Stories No comments

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres and Prime Minister Gaston Browne

The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM), said it has petitioned António Guterres, United Nations secretary general, to address several issues affecting Barbudans following the passage of Hurricane Irma.

Mackenzie Frank, executive member of the party, told OBSERVER media yesterday, that a detailed letter was given to Guterres during his visit to Barbuda last weekend. Frank said that the letter outlined their dissatisfaction with the government’s “mismanagement of the disaster” which occurred last month.

“We want the secretary- general to assist us in dealing with the issues, because in Dominica we heard, they are already opening schools and they were hit harder than us,” said Frank.

The BPM executive member said that a letter was previously submitted to Prime Minister Gaston Browne with recommendations on the way forward for Barbuda, but they have not received any response. Hence, the Movement’s decision to take the matter further. 

“We need a concrete plan from the government as to how the whole process of returning Barbudans is being handled, what transportations will be made available for the organised return, the monitoring of all the donations received from the international community so that there is full accountability. These are some of the points that were highlighted in the letter,” he said.

(More in today’s Daily Observer)
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.