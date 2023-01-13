BPM raises questions regarding Barbuda election transfers

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) has questioned the increase in the number of electors into the constituency of Barbuda, which was revealed yesterday in the preliminary list of electors.

A review of the preliminary list revealed that 100 voters have been added to the list of electors in Barbuda over the last five years, as BPM Leader Trevor Walker said his party had concerns over the delayed publication of the final register for electors.

In a letter to the Supervisor of Elections, Dame Lorna Simon, he argued that without sufficient regulations in place for the opportunity for a transparent claims and objections process, any intent to publish the list today will not give the public sufficient time to scrutinise it.

“Those persons who apply for a transfer to Barbuda, their names were never published on no supplementary list or any list at all in the constituency, and that is my problem,” he said.

“We can’t stop people from being transferred or from being registered, but we must have an opportunity to [object],” he said.

Walker claimed that on Tuesday he saw an influx of migrant workers being transported to the registration unit in Codrington which created much concern among Barbudans.

Additionally, he alleged that his party’s objections to certain names published on previous lists received no response from the Registration Officer explaining whether these objections had even been processed.

He stated this has created distrust in the electoral process.

Copies of Walker’s letter have been sent to the Caricom and Commonwealth observer missions, the Free and Fair Election League, and the Organization of American States Secretariat.