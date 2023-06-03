Boys Training School to be ready for juveniles in weeks

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Juvenile boys who find themselves on the wrong side of the law will soon be back at the Boys Training School.

The government has begun retrofitting the Willikies building which was once the home of delinquent juveniles between 12 and 18.

Public Safety Minister Steadroy Benjamin said the refurbishment of the school should be complete by the end of this month, but it may only be a temporary location.

He told Observer that: “The Boys Training School is now being repaired, and the anticipation is that it will be completed by the end of the June; that does not mean that we will not still be looking to locate a center for juveniles to be detained. That is still on the cards, but we are thinking of doing something in the meantime until we can deal effectively with the establishment of a juvenile detention center.

Just recently, three minors convicted of criminal offences were being housed at the army base in a special unit, but according to Benjamin, they “came through the roof and stole garments with the intention of escaping.”

The Minister, therefore, assured the public that the Boys Training School will be equipped with special security features.

“We will house it properly, working in conjunction with the Minister of Social Transformation to make sure that it is properly staffed, and the rooms that house the young men are secure…to prevent them from escaping from the location,” he stated.

The institution has been in a deplorable state for quite some time. The building has been empty since the onset of the Covid pandemic, and since then, two youngsters stole most of its contents worth almost $20,000.