Boyfriend remains in custody without charge

The boyfriend of Alana Lloyd remained in police custody up to last night as lawmen probe the “suspicious death,” of the Jennings New Extension resident who was discovered unresponsive in her room Tuesday afternoon.

The young man was picked up after Lloyd was discovered by her mother who had just returned home from work at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The mother, Joy Lloyd, a teacher at the Bolans Primary School, immediately called an ambulance, however, by the time the Emergency Medical Services arrived, there was nothing that they could do for the recent Antigua State College (ASC) graduate.

The young woman was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m. by district physician, Dr. Warner.

Lloyd’s body was removed from the scene before 7 p.m.

In social media posts and audio recordings making the rounds, reportedly made by the detainee, he threatened to end his own life, and can be heard crying hysterically

OBSERVER media understands that Lloyd graduated from the Engineering Department of the ASC in August and showed great interest in architectural drawing.

The young lady was the daughter of Joy and Phillip Lloyd, both employees in the Ministry of Education.

Lawmen said that they are treating the death as “suspicious” until their investigation reveals otherwise.