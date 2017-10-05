Boyfriend remains in custody without charge

October 5, 2017 Observer The Big Stories No comments
New Story

The boyfriend of Alana Lloyd remained in police custody up to last night as lawmen probe the “suspicious death,” of the Jennings New Extension resident who was  discovered unresponsive in her room Tuesday afternoon.

The young man was picked up after Lloyd was discovered by her mother who had just returned home from work at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The mother, Joy Lloyd, a teacher at the Bolans Primary School, immediately called an ambulance, however, by the time the Emergency Medical Services arrived, there was nothing that they could do for the recent Antigua State College (ASC) graduate.

The young woman was pronounced dead at 5:34 p.m. by district physician, Dr. Warner.

Lloyd’s body was removed from the scene before 7 p.m.

In social media posts and audio recordings making the rounds,  reportedly made by the detainee, he threatened to end his own life, and can be heard crying hysterically

OBSERVER media understands that Lloyd graduated from the Engineering Department of the ASC in August and showed great interest in architectural drawing.

The young lady was the daughter of Joy and Phillip Lloyd, both employees in the Ministry of Education.

Lawmen said that they are treating the death as “suspicious” until their investigation reveals otherwise.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.