Boxers punch to victory in St Maarten Invitational tournament

Boxers Zalaan Jan and Kibwana James lived up to their promises and brought home gold in their respective divisions of the Test Your Skills Invitational Boxing Tournament held in St Maarten over the weekend.

Fighting in the cruiserweight class, Jan defeated Daguil Gre of French St Martin in the final to claim the coveted prize while James, competing in the welterweight division, defeated Kade Billingate of Anguilla to take the top prize in the welterweight division. Both wins were by unanimous decisions.

The boxers were accompanied by their coach, Anthony Severin.