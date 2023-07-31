Boxers Excel in St Lucia: Antigua and Barbuda Lands Six Gold Medals at OECS Invitational

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda boxers punched their way to six medals, all gold, as the twin-island State grabbed an overall third place finish at the OECS Invitational Boxing Championships held in St Lucia over the weekend.

Two juniors, Leon Laudat and Osahar Browne and novices Taliek Henry, Uriah DeSilva, Zalaan Jan and Quanlee Henry represented Antigua and Barbuda at the championships.

Browne, who fought in the juniors’ category, defeated his opponent from St Lucia after the referee was forced to stop the fight while Laudat, also fighting in the juniors’ category, won his gold after the official was also forced to stop the fight.

There was gold as well for novice contender Jan who beat his opponent from Martinique via split decision while Quanlee didn’t need to throw a punch for his gold medal after his St Lucian opponent did not fight.

Desilver, also awarded best novice boxer of the championships, won on points over his Grenada opponent, while Taliek won over his opponent from Grenada after the referee stopped the fight.

Coach of the Uprising Boxing Gym, Anthony Severin, commended the boxers on their achievements.

“The fights the guys took part in were amazing. The guys did a very good job, they really stuck to the game plan and they came out on top. They have been consistent, they’ve trained hard and we put in the work and got the results in them winning the six gold medals, so I really think they did well and I am looking forward to going on to doing better things,” he said.

The former boxer also spoke highly of the invitational meeting, hoping aloud it will become a permanent fixture on the calendar for Antigua and Barbuda.

“It was well attended and it was of a very high standard. The officials did their best in putting it together so hopefully we could continue with this OECS and other games in the region so that guys could get the experience and end up at the International games. We really think that we are on the right track, I think we have a very good programme and we just want to keep giving them the opportunities as we go forward,” Severin said.

Host St Lucia, with a total of 19 boxers, finished in the top overall position while Grenada placed second with 10 boxers. Barbados, who featured seven boxers in the championships, finished fourth while Martinique and Guyana are fifth and sixth respectively.

