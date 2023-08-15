Boost for nurses as Cabinet gives the nod to ABNA’s proposals

- Advertisement -

After protracted negotiations spanning several years, the Cabinet of Antigua and Barbuda has given its approval to accommodate a number of proposals that will incentivise nurses represented by the Antigua and Barbuda Nurses Association (ABNA).

A number of comprehensive proposals aimed at addressing critical concerns raised by the ABNA, has been given the green light. This includes a commitment of salary increase, travel allowance, and session pay (a bonus for additional work done).

Additionally, ABNA has requested a range of healthcare benefits to include eye care, dental care and yearly physical checkups. According to ABNA’s Vice President, Arlea Gregoire, the Cabinet has also agreed to waive user fees at hospitals and offer shift allowances, increase uniform allowances, and offer duty-free vehicle concessions for its members.

Gregoire confirmed to Observer that the Cabinet responded positively to their suggestions. The necessary documentation to formalize these improved conditions has already been submitted, with expectations that the final signing will take place by the end of August 2023.

While Gregoire is happy with the recent development, she notes that she will be even more content when the government fulfills its promise.

The incentives are expected to encourage nurses to remain in Antigua and Barbuda at a time when a number of them are migrating for better opportunity.

ABNA’s President Soria Dupie-Winston had highlighted a concerning trend in May 2022, revealing that between 10 and 16 nurses had departed the island that year alone. Many others were reported to be considering alternative options presented to them.