Boost for aquaponics

Five households will benefit from funds to set up their own aquaponics farms, thanks to a joint initiative between the Ministry of Social Transformation and the Eastern Caribbean Amalgamated Bank (ECAB).

A handover ceremony for the $25,000 Covid-19 Relief Grant Aquaponics Programme was held at the Lincoln Farm in Newfield.

Pictured is ECAB’s General Manager Michael Spencer (left) and Minister of Social Transformation Dean Jonas.

Aquaponics is a system in which waste produced by farmed fish or other aquatic creatures supplies nutrients for plants grown hydroponically, which in turn purify the water.