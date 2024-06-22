Bones and more bones

- Advertisement -

By Barbara Arrindell

The old Copper and Lumber Store, now known as the Copper and Lumber Store Hotel was the venue for a discussion which focussed on skeletal remains found in the Shirley Heights area. Investigating the remains, unearthed quite a bit of information about the age of many of the people buried there.

Modern technology allows us to know, among other things, their ethnic origins. We know how many were Europeans and how many were Africans. We know that although they may have been part of the same naval activities and even though records suggest that everyone black and white were issued the same rations, science tells that those of African decent seemed not to have consumed all of the British preferred foods. Perhaps they traded them for foods that were more culturally acceptable to them.

Such discoveries have led people to wonder if some of the lost history and culture of the Africans who were forcibly brought here may not be waiting for us, buried/interred with their bones.

Most archaeological digs that involve human remains tend to happen after bones have been uncovered due to natural disasters like floods or when a new homeowner begins digging to make way for a foundation and finds more than they were anticipating.

There is a general rule of thumb that the undisturbed dead should not be taken from their resting place. But while the remains of those uncovered at the Military Cemetary and near the beach were being discussed, a few people messaged asking why the discoveries and subsequent discussions tend to so often speak about ” them” even though the Black-African population outnumbered the white-European.

Undoubtedly the remains of our ancestors are somewhere out there or more accurately down there. In their unmarked graves they await an accidental encounter with a backhoe; probably somewhere in poor quality soil or on stoney ground, far enough aways from where day to day life was conducted.

Should we let them continue to rest in peace or should we whisper a word of apology and ask them to speak to us using the only thing they have left, their bones.

If time permits, we may open the mic one morning next week to get your take on this potentially Big Issue.

Do we know where they are buried? Are we comfortable disturbing them in an effort to better understand the lives they lived and so better understand how the past has impacted out current lives?

This Sunday tune into the big issues to hear discussions about the nations state of readiness for the hurricane season and to find out how you can help.

We will also discuss the proposed increase in fines for illegal dumping and try to understand if that dumping is contributing to the serious flash floods that we have recently experienced. The Youth parliamentarians took control of the hallowed halls this week to discuss amendments to our laws that might nudge individuals in the direction of healthier eating choices.

If you are interested in being a guest co-host on the Big Issues, feel free to reach out to me so that you too can join the discussion one Sunday afternoon from anywhere around the world.