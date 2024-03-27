Bomb threat at St Johns’ Magistrates’ Court suspected to be ‘a warning’ 

- Advertisement -

Residents in the Grays Green area suspect that the bomb threat made at the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning was a warning for the authorities to give the facility back to the community.

Observer media arrived on the scene shortly after 9 but the workers had already been evacuated from the building and there was significant police presence.

One resident, Deniscia George, told our newsroom that she heard man saying that the court should be bombed because, “down here belongs to Gray’s Farm and it’s not fair for us to be paying to enter our own complex. We don’t even get privileges in our own village.”

Other people on the scene also expressed the view that it was time for the facility to be returned to the community.

The St John’s Magistrates’ Court has been occupying the Grays Green Community Centre since 2019 due to the state of disrepair of the former location on High Street.

Their occupation was said to be temporary while renovations took place.

However, five years later, they’re still using the facility which was initially intended to be a sports complex and community center.

Rohan Frederick, the court administrator, told Observer that he received an anonymous tip about the threat around 8:45 that morning.

He stated that a gentleman told him about a conversation he overheard where some men were discussing the plot on Christian’s St in Gray’s Farm.

The gentleman was unsure of whether the plan was actually carried out, but decided to call in the threat as a precaution.

After receiving the call, Frederick said he contacted the chief magistrate, then the police arrived and evacuated the premises.

For their safety, the police instructed persons in the court and bystanders to stand at least 100 feet away from the building and blocked off the street to prevent the flow of traffic.

Employees of the court were allowed to return to work around 10 o’clock as no bomb was found.