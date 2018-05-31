Bolt trains with Norwegian top-flight side Stromsgodset

May 31, 2018 OBSERVER media The Big Scores No comments

Bolt, the 100m and 200m world record holder, has already trained with Borussia Dortmund and South African club Sundowns this year.

Eight-time Olympic champion, Usain Bolt, is training with Norwegian top-flight football team Stromsgodset.

The Jamaican sprinter, 31, is scheduled to play a training match against Norway Under-19s in his week at the club.

Bolt, the 100m and 200m world record holder, has already trained with Borussia Dortmund and South Africa club, Sundowns, this year.

“Maybe a club will see something and decide to give me a chance,” said Bolt, who is preparing for a charity game.

He will captain a team of celebrities and footballers at the Soccer Aid match for UNICEF on June 10 at Old Trafford.

“He is a good football player, otherwise he would not have been training with us,” said Stromsgodset director of football, Jostein Flo.

Flo said Bolt had been given shirt number 9.58 – his world record time for the 100m.

The Manchester United fan has spoken previously about wanting to get into professional football, having retired from athletics last year.

His arrival at Stromsgodset was a surprise for the players.

Flo, a former Sheffield United striker, said: “We told them a player was coming to try out and that he was damn fast – the door opened, and Bolt came in. It was a shock for them, they couldn’t believe it.

“He is one of the greatest athletes throughout all ages, and of course we can learn a lot from him.

“His presence will undoubtedly be a great inspiration for players, coaches, and the whole club.”

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.