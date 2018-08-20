Bolt arrives in Australia for training with Central Coast Mariners

Usain Bolt arrived in Australia on Friday night (Saturday morning, Australia time) to begin a three-month training stint in his bid to become a professional footballer.

Bolt will, on this coming Tuesday, his 32nd birthday, begin training with A-League club, Central Coast Mariners for an indefinite period.

Bolt, who arrived at the Sydney International Airport following a 14-hour flight from Los Angeles, said he was eager to get started.

“I’ve said all along this is for real and I’m here to show what I can do. I know what I’m capable of and I know what I can do, so this is the opportunity,” he said shortly after his arrival where, according to Australia’s Guardian newspaper, he was greeted by a gaggle of media personnel and a throng of “diehard” fans.

The club hopes to turn him into an A-League player in about three months, with a view to offering the eight-time Olympic gold medalist a full-time contract in time for the start of the 2018-19 season in late October.

Since he retired from track and field after his third-place finish at the IAAF World Championships in London in 2017, Bolt, in pursuing his dream of becoming a professional football player, has had training stints with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Mamelodi Sundowns in South Africa and Stromsgodset in Norway. (Sportsmax.com)