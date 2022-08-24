Bolans woman recovering after emergency surgery in Barbados

- Advertisement -

An elderly Bolans woman is responsive and in a stable condition following an emergency operation in Barbados, family members have confirmed.

Gweneth George, 71, was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown last weekend after doctors discovered she had suffered an aneurysm – a bulge in the wall of an artery supplying blood to a specific area.

The US$31,500 trip was fully funded by the Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF), which responded to an appeal from George’s family and her local MP.

According to CAF’s Media Relations Specialist, Jamilla Kirwan, the initial call came from a concerned Samantha Marshall, MP for St Mary’s South, which prompted her to connect with George’s niece, Rolanda Prince.

Prince was able to quickly produce her aunt’s medical records detailing the urgency of the matter, and a submission was made to CAF’s board to fast-track an approval. George underwent surgery on Tuesday.

George’s son, Carlton Henry, who accompanied his mother to Barbados, said the operation had gone well and that his mother is recovering.

A release from the foundation stated that George had been diagnosed after she visited a family member’s home, and began to complain of an excruciating headache, numbness in her left leg, intense nausea, and elevated blood pressure.

“By the time she arrived at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre by ambulance, Prince said her aunt’s pain and nausea had gotten worse, as she was experiencing what doctors refer to as ‘thunderclap’ headaches.

“A computed tomography, or CT scan, revealed she had suffered an aneurysm, which doctors confirmed required medical attention outside of Antigua,” the release said.

The family have also expressed gratitude to the charity for the timely assistance that was rendered.

“Without the foundation’s assistance, I don’t know how mom would have gotten the medical help she needed,” Henry said. “We are forever thankful.”

Prince also expressed gratitude.

“The nature of her condition required speedy attention and getting the approval to airlift her that fast…we really appreciate it,” she said.

“We would not have been able to come up with those type of funds.”

According to Kirwan, social development, sports, education and emergency response are the prime areas the foundation supports.

“Truthfully, it is terribly difficult to make these kinds of decisions because we are not always able to help every cause,” she said.

“But whenever we can, we are happy to see the difference we make in the lives that we touch. On behalf of Ambassador Calvin Ayre and the Calvin Ayre Foundation, I wish Mrs George a speedy recovery.”