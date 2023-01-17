Bolans woman in ICU after sustaining injuries in freak accident

Sonja Henry of Bolans is said to be in stable condition at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre (SLBMC) after the mother of one was involved in a freak accident during the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party’s motorcade over the weekend.

Although some details remain unclear, Observer media can confirm that the accident occurred Henry, along with several other passengers who were travelling in a truck on Sunday, reportedly jumped from the vehicle in the Fig Tree Drive area.

However, the former national female footballer sustained serious injuries after the same truck ran over her lower body.

She was rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery on Monday morning and is currently warded in the Intensive Care Unit.

There has been an onslaught of support for Henry as she begins her road to recovery.

The Bolans resident is presently a patient at the SLBMC

“To my friend, loyal client, my drinking buddy, myzz sassy mouth, sending get-well sunshine your way because you always brighten my days. You’re one of the strongest people I know, and I have no doubt you’ll overcome this,” one friend posted to popular social media site, Facebook.

The parliamentary representative for the St Mary’s South constituency, Samantha Marshall, also spoke on the incident and Henry’s recovery.

“My thoughts and prayers of healing are with Sonja Henry and her family at this time following an accident last evening. Sonja is an incredible, talented, beautiful and blessed young woman who has shown nothing but love to all in her community. It is heart-warming that the love, support and togetherness shown have been outpouring. Yet, as a community, our continued prayers for her healing and recovery are critical at this time.

“The ABLP SMS Branch Office, and by extension, the community, will provide the necessary support. I want to express gratitude to the Emergency Medical Service and the team of nurses and doctors at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for their valiant service. Again, let’s lift Sonja and her family in our prayers,” Marshall said.

The United Progressive Party’s candidate for the area, Kelvin “Shugy” Simon shared his well wishes as well.

“Wishing you a speedy recovery hun. We have our differences where politics is concerned but the love and respect doesn’t change. Life is bigger than politics, so the wellbeing of every person surpasses all else. May the healing hands of God be upon you and see you through this tragedy,” he added.