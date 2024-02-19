Bolans upset Officers while Lion Hill pluck Blackhawks’ wings in ABFA First Division Football

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

National cricketer Taiem Tonge continued his impressive form with the ball for Bolans FC to help them beat Police, while there were wins for Lion Hill and Jennings United in ABFA First Division on Friday.

Played at ABFA Technical Center, Tonge brought up his first goal in the 7th minute to give his side a 1-nil edge over the lawmen, but indiscipline reared its ugly head yet again as both sides were down to 10 men in the 32nd minute.

Both Dimitri Scotland (Police) and Steffon Benjamin (Bolans) were red-carded. A second goal was scored by the men from south four minutes later with Omarrie Forde accounting for the goal with the first half eventually ending 2-nil.

Police struck back in the 61st minute by way of a Kedar Clarke strike to make the scoreline two one. However, Tonge scored in the 83rd minute to give Bolans a 3 to 1 victory over the fourth-ranked Police side.

The other match played at the Technical Centre saw Shemarah Andrew score a brace of goals to help Lion Hill beat Liberta Blackhawks 2 to 1. He scored in 27th and 74th while his counterpart Courtney Lopez scored in the 72nd for the Blackhawks.

In the match played at Jennings, Jennings United beat visitors Fort Road 2-nil as Kemon Samuel and Gayon Wright scored in the 75th and 79 minutes respectively.