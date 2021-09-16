Bolans man who allegedly killed his uncle remanded

1. Murder accused, Kelly Friday (Photo by Latrishka Thomas)

2. Deceased Selwyn Mannix (File photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man accused of killing his uncle last Saturday has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Kelly Friday of Bolans was charged on Tuesday for the alleged murder of Selwyn Mannix of Friars Hill Road.

On September 11, the accused allegedly armed himself with a sharp object which he used to inflict several stab wounds to Mannix during an altercation at Point Wharf.

Both men were transported to the hospital where 50-year-old Mannix succumbed to his injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Friday, on the other hand, received treatment for injuries he sustained to his left leg and hand, and was subsequently discharged and taken into custody.

The accused made his first appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ court yesterday bound by foot cuffs.

His confinement to prison was ordered pending his committal hearing on October 28.

On that day, the accused will find out if there is enough evidence against him to send his case up to the higher court for a guilty plea or trial.

Friday was represented by lawyer Wendel Robinson who asked Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh to attach Friday’s medical form to the remand warrant so that provisions could be made for him to get medical attention while in ‘1735’.

Robinson disclosed that the defendant has three broken fingers and an injury to one of his legs inflicted with a stick of which he is “concerned”.

The incident is the nation’s ninth homicide this year.