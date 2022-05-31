Bolans Blasters Stun Pigotts Crushers While Lions Roar Over Golden Eagles In ABCA Two Day Cricket

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Bolans Blasters stunned Pigotts Crushers by four wickets in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition over the weekend, winning only their first match in five outings since the start of the competition.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Bolans Blasters limited Crushers to 160 all out with Hughan Tonge doing most of the damage with the ball, claiming three wickets for 16 runs in just six overs. Shemar Pereira (2/11), Martin Caesar (2/21) and Taiem Tonge (2/58) also contributed with the ball.

Malique Walsh was the only batsman of note for Crushers with 57 from 84 deliveries. He cracked eight fours on his way to the half century.

Blasters struggled in their first innings reply, crashing to 125 all out in just 42.2 overs. Hughan hit a top score of 40 off 74 balls. Elroy Francis Jr (3/27) and Vincent Shadrach Jr (3/35) were on target with the ball for the home team. Craig Rainford also enjoyed a good spell, claiming two wickets for 133 runs in eight overs.

Batting a second time, Crushers reached 130 for nine in 31.1 overs before deciding to declare in hopes of bowling the visitors out. Walsh was on his game once more, hitting a top score of 52 off 72 deliveries with five fours and one six. He was assisted by Gershum Phillip who made 35 from 21 balls. Taiem (3/15), Pereira (2/6) and Caesar (2/36) were all on target for the visitors.

Blasters then successfully chased their target of 165 to win, getting to 166 for six 38.2 overs. They were led by veteran Earl Waldron with 48 not out with Taiem also at the crease to see his team to end with 26 not out. Pereira contributed with 31.

There was victory as well for New Winthorpes Lions who won by five wickets over CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Golden Eagles were all out for a paltry 92 off 23.4 overs with Gavin Tonge hitting a top score of 30. Shavon Moore was brutal with the ball for the home team, claiming four wickets for 22 runs in 8.4 overs, two of which were maidens. Asher Murray-Corneilus (3/32) and Ian Eusebe (2/4) also contributed to Golden Eagles’ demise.

Lions, in their first innings reply, were then all out for 107 with the bulk of their runs coming from Cornelius who made 68 off 107 deliveries. Timmo Thomas (4/39), Gavin Tonge (3/29) and Kemari Clarke (2/13) were on target for the visitors.

Batting a second time, Golden Eagles reached 139 all out in 46.5 over with Shacoy Floyd hitting 52 and Tonge 47. Orandel Boston picked up a five-for, claiming five for 48 in 17 overs while Moore bagged three for 34.

Lions then got to their target of 124, losing only five wickets in the process to take the welcomed victory.

In other matches played over the weekend, Rising Sun Spartans were winners over Combined Schools, PIC Liberta Blackhawks and Empire Nation played to a draw with Blackhawks taking first innings points at the King George V Ground while All Saints Pythons also grabbed first innings points against Jennings Tigers in All Saints.