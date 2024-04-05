Boland scores double hat-trick as Real Blizzard crush Glanvilles in Second Division

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Striker with the Real Blizzard FC, Skerwin Boland, may not have worn a jacket and tie to Wednesday’s Second Division football clash against the unsuspecting Glanvilles FC, but he certainly had a great day at the office, netting all of his team’s goals in a crushing 6-0 win over their opponents at the New Winthorpes playing field.

Boland opened the scoring in the 10th minute and rounded it off in the 90+1. He had some fun in between the opening and closing strikes, netting also in minutes 16, 18, 34 and 73 to ensure New Winthorpes claimed all three points from the contest. It was their sixth win in 15 matches as they move to 21 points and 11th on the 20-team standings.

The loss was Glanvilles’ 13th in 16 matches as they remain on seven points and fourth from bottom.

There as a similar margin of victory for Urlings FC as they beat Tamo FC 6-0 when they met at Golden Grove. Devlyn Williams led the charge with a hattrick, striking in minutes 16, 18 and 38. There was a double strike from Kestone Daley who netted in minutes 61 and 85, while Jahmiah Daniel scored the other goal in minute 65.

The win pushed Urlings to 29 points from 15 showings and sixth on the standings while Tamo FC remain on 17 points from 14 outings.

Meanwhile, Young Warriors FC won only their third match in 15 showings with a 2-1 triumph over bottom-placed JSC Progressors, as they move to nine points and into the number 18 position on the standings.

Caric James put Young Warriors ahead in the seventh minute but Walter Bellot drew Progressors level from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. The winner came in the 90th minute for Warriors when Kemar Jacobs scored from close range.

The other scheduled encounter between Celtics FC and FC Master Ballers did not materialise.