Boggy Peak National Park Interpretation Centre months away from completion

By Leon Norville

[email protected]

The Boggy Peak National Park Interpretation Centre in Christian Valley is months away from completion, despite not meeting its targeted completion date said coordinator of the project, Aiden Greenaway.

The project that broke ground in February of 2020 was expected to be completed in March of this year, however due to setbacks because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the project is now earmarked for completion and opening on June 5 – World Environment Day.

On Wednesday, Greenaway confirmed the construction component of the project is done and the team is now focusing on the landscaping aspect of the project.

The Boggy Peak National Park Interpretation Centre is set within the lush vegetation of the Christian Valley Agricultural Station and forms part of the Environment Division Sustainable Pathways Protected Areas and Renewable Energy ((SPPARE)) Project.

Greenaway said that once completed, the project will foster biodiversity, conservation and eco-system balance in Antigua, as well as serve as a tourist attraction hotspot as it will be the welcome site for visitors to the Boggy Peak and Christian Valley areas.

The centre will feature a main exhibition hall, offices, restrooms, storage areas and benches outside for relaxation.

In keeping with setting an example for constructing buildings that will have minimal impact on the natural environment, Greenaway said the centre designed by local architect Colin Jenkins was built with that in mind – “It’s supposed to have as least impact as possible on the environment in terms of having its own energy production and water storage.”

The energy production for the centre will be in the form of solar panels installed at the front of the building and a 30,000-gallon water cistern underneath the centre’s main floor.

The estimated cost of the project stands at EC$1.5 million.