BoE school Callan Shooters in Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League

By Samuel Peters

In the opening game of Monday night’s double-header, Callan Shooters were beaten by the Board of Education (BoE) team by a mere two points in the Cool & Smooth Business Basketball League, losing 70-68 at the JSC Sports Complex.

Warren Bogle shot a game high 30 points, but unfortunately not enough to beat the Education team. Jesus Emmanuel was the top scorer for BoE as he sank 22 points with the help of teammate Xavier Meade who chipped in with 17 points.

In the second encounter, Anjo Wholesale rallied to their sixth win in seven games whipping Eye Mobile Vision Care with a scoreline of 62-53. Steven Matthew scored 25 points with Andrew Venture adding 10 points for the Wholesale team while Devonte Carter and Kevin Pimental sank 14 points respectively.

Anjo Wholesale is involved in the three way tie for first place with Antigua and Barbuda Transport Board and Sandals winning six games with one loss each. Richie Shooters are in second with six wins and two losses while Trimingham Trucking Enterprises are in third with five wins and three losses.