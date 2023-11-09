BoE book second round berth in Business League Basketball Playoffs with comfortable win

- Advertisement -

Board of Education (BoE) booked their spot in the second round of the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Business Basketball League Playoffs following a 66-55 triumph over H Wright Promotions on Tuesday.

Contesting the lone game at the JSC basketball complex, BoE were led by Xavier Meade and Kelvyn Pimental who both sank 17 points. Jesus Emmanuel and David Hernandez contributed with 15 and 11 points respectively.

Adrian Carnegie sank a game high of 20 points in a losing effort for H Wright Promotions. Gerard Henry and Shaquille Kelly racked up 12 and 10 points each also in a losing cause.

Playoff action continues nightly at the JSC basketball complex.