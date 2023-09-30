BOE and Shooters win in Business Basketball League

- Advertisement -

There were wins for Board of Education (BOE) and Collon Shooters in the Cool & Smooth-sponsored Business Basketball League at the JSC Sports Complex on Thursday night.

Playing in the opening game of a double-header, Education edged Sir Lester Bird Medical Center by a 53-48 margin. Kelvyn Pimental led the way for the victors with 19 points while Jesus Emmanuel chipped in with 12 points. Delornje Jules was the top scorer for Sir Lester Bird Medical Center with 16 points.

In the night’s feature contest, Collon Shooters beat Sandals 46-42 in a closely contested match-up. Former national player Leroy Percival led the charge for Shooters with 13 points while another national player, Keroi Lee top scored with 16 points for Sandals. Keaddy Martin chipped in with 10 points.