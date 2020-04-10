Bodybuilding federation to forego CAC

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation will not field a team at the Central American & Caribbean Games slated for August.



This was confirmed by president of the organisation, Dave George, who said the decision to forego the major championship this year was made months ago.



“Our plans weren’t revolving around taking a team to CAC and we had already made that decision at the start of the year because CAC is scheduled for, incidentally, the same week [as nationals] or the last weekend in August in Bogota, Columbia, so we weren’t making plans to go to CAC this year,” he said.



This would be the second time in three years the twin-island state would be opting out of the CAC competition after deciding, in 2018, to attend the Giovanni Arendsz Classic in Aruba.



George said the athletes are in favour of attending a popular pro qualifier in Barbados.



“The Diamond Cup in Barbados [Darcy Beckles Diamond Cup], that is where we are going to take a team but again, we don’t know where we are going to end up with that and you asked a question about everything being on lockdown, businesses have closed and don’t know when they will reopen so it’s a very dire situation and we don’t know what is going to happen in terms of whether or not we will be in a position to take a team anywhere this year,” he said.



The Federation recently said another of the national championships, which had been slated for June 6, has been postponed to August 29 owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.