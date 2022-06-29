Bodybuilding Federation mulling 10-member CAC team, hints Seaforth

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

As many as 10 athletes could represent Antigua and Barbuda at next month’s Central American and Caribbean bodybuilding championships slated to be held in Barbados.

This is according to one member of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Federation’s (ABABWF) PR team, Melissa Seaforth, who said the aim is to take as many athletes as possible to the annual championships following what she said was a successful national championships held last Saturday.

“I think our dream figure is eight to 10 – and that’s really large – but that is our goal which is why we were pushing sponsorship so heavily this year. We were able to have in-person viewing and we also capitalised on the live stream. Right now, our treasurer, his fingers are hot and his brain is probably tired but we are trying to get the numbers together so we could give those athletes notice that they can prepare for CAC,” she said.

Seaforth said the selection panel is currently in discussions regarding the possible make-up of the team and once finalised, the names will be made public.

She, however, had words of advice and encouragement for all the athletes.

“It’s a different ball game stepping out there but, luckily, this year is going to be in an English-speaking territory. That is already one thing they can be rest assured of and they will be more comfortable. I think it is going to be a mental game as well because while here you might know your [competitors] or you may have the inside scoop that this person is looking x, y or z, [but] going out you don’t know what to expect, so you definitely have to bring your best package. Work on that presentation because that could be the do or die,” she said.

The CAC championships will also include a major professional event open for Bodybuilding, Classic Bodybuilding, Men’s Physique, Bikini, Wellness, Women’s Physique and Women’s Figure.