Bodybuilding and Weightlifting Federation to host Socarobics Bashment

By Neto Baptiste

Fitness enthusiasts across Antigua and Barbuda, will have an opportunity to put their stamina to the test during the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation’s (ABBWF) fundraising socarobics slated for June 27.

Vice President of the federation, Clement Samuel, revealed the event will be held at the St Anthony’s Secondary School compound and will start at 6pm as the body seeks to raise much need funds.

“It’s something where we are trying to engage the public and at the same time, we want the athletes that are in training can also participate. We did try something very similar last year with pretty fair results but we are trying it again this year. We are changing the time a little bit, we are going to have a campaign where we will be reaching out to the public letting them understand that they can be part of it and it’s not just coming and watching but there is an opportunity for them to come and participate,” he said.

Participants will pay $30 to register for the socarobics that will be conducted by some of the country’s top instructors.

Samuel also reminded of the federation’s marquee event which is just a little over two months away.

“We have nationals coming up in August so the athletes are already in training. It is likely there will be a new venue this year and there are already about two or three currently under consideration. The athletes are in training and we expect them to put on a very good performance so we are coming out to the public and saying look, we know carnival is near, we know you’ve got your costumes and all your fetes but save a little money to support the athletes,” he said.

Registration can be done on the day of the event.