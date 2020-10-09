Bodybuilders Set To Compete In Regional Championships

Spread the love













By Neto Baptiste

A number of local bodybuilders, figure and fitness athletes could compete in this year’s Central American & Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding Championships slated for November.

This is according to President of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation, Dave George, who said CAC recently alerted its members of plans to host the event.

“We have been monitoring that situation out of Barbados and more so the CAC secretariat so we have to be cautious in terms of how we reveal and disclose information, so we are just monitoring it. I think we are at a stage now where and barring any unforeseen circumstances because we are operation under a very dynamic situation so barring any unforeseen circumstances, it is scheduled as is for the 12th to the 16th of November in Barbados,” he said.

At the time of his appearance on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show on Wednesday, George indicated that close to 10 athletes had expressed interest in competing at the pro qualifier. The federation, he added, is however still gathering important information from organizers.

“We’re trying to establish exactly, the protocols that are involved in terms of when athletes arrive in Barbados and most importantly, when they come back home so we are taking some time to gather that information as we speak so that we could advise the athletes properly and correctly,” he said.

“Some athletes have expressed interest, I don’t want to call their names at this time because we are still fine-tuning the planning stage of it but a few athletes and I think the last time I checked we had at least seven who have expressed interest,” he added.

Those athletes wishing to compete in Barbuda must, however, pay their own way as, according to George, the federation is not in a position to assist financially.

“No athlete or an individual can go to CAC or any bodybuilding championship without being sanction by their local federation or association, so everything has to come through us. So, we are the facilitator of all the athletes and we will work with them so it is just as if we would have selected a national team and when it’s all said and done whatever the numbers are will be travelling to Barbados under the auspices of the bodybuilding federation,” the bodybuilding chief said.

“Unfortunately, because of everything that couldn’t happen this year we are not in a position to assist anybody financially but we sure can facilitate everyone as far as and doing everything involved from our end to get them there,” he added.

Athletes wishing to compete at the CAC will be put through the regular screening processes by the federation. Athlete could also seek assistance from chief judge Errol Williams as to how and where improvements are needed going into the championships.