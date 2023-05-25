Bodybuilders hunt improvements despite recent successes

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Despite their recent successes at the Mr Universe Prague held in the Czech Republic over the weekend, professional bodybuilders Melissa Seaforth and Kenroy Christian are hoping for positive changes going forward.

Seaforth, who finished ahead of 14 other competitors to claim gold in the Elite Pro Bikini division of the professional show, said that although she and sister Michelle are always seeking to stay ahead of the game, there are still some areas in need of work.

“I credit us for the level of work that we put in studying the IFBB Elite requirements and not only that, we go the extra mile in going to the workshops and the courses they have. We educate ourselves on what the judges are looking for and we go back and strategise as to how we can improve ourselves. No one is perfect and everyone has things to work on, even me. I emerged champion against a massive lineup of girls who came ready from across the world, but I still, within myself, want to make some improvements,” she said.

Melissa Seaforth (right) and Kenroy Christian (left) show off their winnings at the recent Mr Universe Prague

Meanwhile, Christian pointed to his onstage routine as one of the areas where he needs to improve moving forward.

“Men’s physique is not like a bodybuilder where the guys just go out there and squeeze, it has a lot to do with presentation. You present your physique but because men’s physique is sort of like a male model you have to make sure you smile, bring that full personality that draws the judges to you to say ‘this guy looks like this amazing male model with the body and the face and the way he shows his package on stage’,” he said.

Christian placed second in the Men’s Physique Elite Pro category.