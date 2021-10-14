Bodybuilder to be appointed Ambassador-at-Large

Kimberly Percival, first place winner of an International Body Building Global Competition, will be installed as an Ambassador-at-Large for the country.

She won the competition held in Spain several weeks ago.

Tourism Minister Max Fernandez agreed that Percival would be an asset to the global promotion program of Antigua and Barbuda, and it was proposed that she be conferred the title of Ambassador-at-Large and provided with a diplomatic passport.

Additionally, Sports Minister Daryll Matthew noted that the first-place win in the international competition has given Antigua and Barbuda more visibility and has made Percival’s face recognizable in the important circles of fitness and health globally.

Cabinet says she has been interviewed by television and magazines with global audiences, and is extremely articulate.