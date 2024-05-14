Bodybuilder Shaquelle Thomas Earns IFBB Pro Card At Roger Boyce Classic

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Classic Bodybuilding athlete Shaquelle Thomas is the country’s newest International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation (IFBB) Elite Pro, bringing the total to 19.

The athlete, who hails from the National Fitness Center, dominated both the Classic Bodybuilding and the Classic Physique divisions at the Roger Boyce Classic held in Barbados over the weekend to earn the right to his IFBB Elite Pro Card in both categories.

Jameel Knight finished third in Classic Bodybuilding, while Trevon Giddings was fifth in Classic Physique. Jeridith John-Jules posed her way to silver in the Bikini Wellness division.

There was success as well for the country’s professional athletes who competed in event’s Pro World Cup.

Kenroy Christian topped the Men’s Physique, qualifying him for the World Championships while Tony Jacobs finished second also in the Men’s Physique. Anthony Nurse battled his way to a sixth place finish also in the Men’s Physique.

In Bikini Fitness, Ambassador Kimberly Percival posed her way to a second place finish with compatriot Melissa Seaforth finishing in the bronze medal position.

Making her professional debut, Elite Pro Makiva Elvin, copped a sixth place finish in the Bikini Fitness category. Leanna Carrington finished seventh in the same category. Competing in Women’s Wellness, Ahjanya King finished 10th overall.