Body of man found in Hatton home

A 62-year-old man was found dead at his Hatton home on Friday morning, police have confirmed.

The body of Shavon Knight was found at around 10.15am yesterday, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer.

A family member reported that they had a conversation with Knight earlier in the morning, before he was later found unresponsive in bed.

The Emergency Medical Services were called, however efforts to resuscitate him were futile.

A doctor pronounced him dead at approximately 1.25pm.

Thomas added that foul play is not suspected.