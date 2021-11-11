Body of Cassada Gardens woman found following house fire

By Makeida Antonio

[email protected]

A joint investigation launched by the police and the Fire Department began yesterday to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of a Cassada Gardens woman.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas, firefighters responded to a call at Holly Road, Cassada Gardens, at around 3am on Wednesday and found a wooden and concrete home ablaze.

Firefighters had to use force to gain entry to the house to rescue its occupants. This was when the body of the woman, believed to be in her 50s, was discovered laying motionless on a bedroom floor.

Police say that efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. The body was taken to Straffies Funeral Home after a doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced the woman dead shortly after 5am.

Fire Chief Elvis Weaver told Observer that while it has been reported that the woman received burns about her body, it remains unclear if the fire contributed to her death. He said a postmortem must be conducted to determine the cause of death.

A 61-year-old man, who was also in the house, is currently receiving medical treatment at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.