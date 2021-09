The body of 44-year-old Kwayana James aka “Gucci” was discovered dead inside his home at Freetown on Thursday 2nd September.

The police say the discovery was made by a friend who visited him around 9:20 am.

James was last seen alive on Wednesday September, 1 around 1:30 pm.

A medical doctor arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead at 12:15pm.

There is no evidence of foul play; however, police are continuing their investigations into the matter.