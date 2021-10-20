Body found on yacht

The body of a 45-year-old Ukrainian man was discovered aboard his yacht around 10 pm on Tuesday 19th October.

The incident was reported to the police by a friend who made the discovery.

Police PRO Assistant Superintendent of Police Frankie Thomas says the man was apparently living aboard the vessel, which was anchored just outside the Parham Dock near Crabbs and was last seen alive around 10 pm on 17th October.

He was pronounced dead by the district doctor at 1:56 am Wednesday morning.

Police say there is no evidence to suspect foul play was involved. The vessel was towed to the North Sound Dock at Crabbs.

Investigations remain ongoing.