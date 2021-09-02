Business man finds decomposing body

Police are investigating the discovery of a body on All Saints Road.

According to Acting Assistant Superintendent of Police, Inspector Frankie Thomas, the body of a 79-year-old woman was found inside her home in the latter stage of decomposition on Wednesday.

A businessman who operates a store on Lower All Saints Road reported a foul stench coming from a nearby building to police.

This occurred around 11:15 AM and the body was officially pronounced dead at 1:50 pm.

Police say there is no evidence to suggest foul play.