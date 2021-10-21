26.9 C
St John's
Thursday, 21 October, 2021
Body found off Parham Dock near Crabbs

The authorities are investigating the discovery of the body of a man, age 45 years, at around 10 pm on Tuesday evening.

According to sources, the body is that of a Ukrainian who was apparently living aboard a yacht anchored off the Parham Dock.

He was last seen alive around 10 pm on October 17, and the evidence gathered thus far does not suggest foul play.

This matter was first reported to the police by a friend of the deceased who made the initial discovery aboard the yacht.

Observer media will be following this story and reporting on developments as they unfold.

