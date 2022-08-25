Body found after Gambles house fire named informally as man in late 50s

- Advertisement -

A body thought to be that of a male resident has been found among the rubble of a horrific house fire that broke out on Wednesday night.

The deceased is believed to be Cleon “Punkashe” Williams, whose home in Ivy Lane, Gambles, was completely destroyed by flames.

According to reports, firefighters from the St John’s Fire Station responded to a call at around 8.50pm. On arrival, they found the small wooden structure engulfed in flames.

Williams was said to be the only occupant of the house and was in poor health. Neighbours told Observer he had been discharged from hospital earlier that day and had mobility problems. He is believed to have been in his late 50s. They also described him as having had a passion for playwriting.

Police and fire officials say further investigations are ongoing to formally confirm the identity of the body and determine the cause of the blaze.

Meanwhile, Williams’ friends and loved ones have expressed condolences to his family on social media following the devastating news.

One social media user wrote simply, “We will miss you Cleon.”