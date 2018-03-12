Body found aboard yacht

A body was discovered on a yacht yesterday and the police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.
Dead is Mark Sturton of the United Kingdom. The police say he was staying on the yacht which was anchored some 300 feet from the shore. They did not specify which side of the island the boat was found.
It was a 50-foot vessel named “Turana”.
Lawmen say Sturton’s friend Trevor Marston also of the United Kingdom, found the body some six after he last saw Sturton alive.
According to the police, the body did not have any marks of violence and foul play is not suspected at this time.
The vessel has since been towed to Sammy’s boat yard as the investigation continues.
