Body fished out of water

The decomposing body of 65-year-old, Denzil Solomon, of Royal Gardens was discovered in the Point area this morning.

According to a police officer who spoke to an OBSERVER media reporter, the body was found floating by Point Warf near the West Indies Oil Company (WIOC) property around 8:00 a.m. this morning, by the owner of a barge.

The police officer said Solomon was reported missing on Sunday, but had not returned home for a couple of days before that. Denzil was identified by his son Khalid Solomon. The officer said the deceased was known to be a heavy drinker, who frequented Mary’s Bar on Lower Newgate Street. The officer said the police do not suspect foul play.